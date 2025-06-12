CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of MCK opened at $716.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $731.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $700.42 and a 200-day moving average of $642.88.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

