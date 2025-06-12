CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $217.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.77.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

