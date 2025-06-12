Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 470 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,340,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $142.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $126.17.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

