CX Institutional Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 69,625 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after buying an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,211,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,196,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

