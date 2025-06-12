Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 304,766 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of The Cigna Group worth $63,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $309.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.82. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

