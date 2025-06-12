FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QJUN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 144,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of QJUN opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $588.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.72.
About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June
The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
