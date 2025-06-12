FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QJUN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 144,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of QJUN opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $588.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.