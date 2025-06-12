Zhang Financial LLC Buys 10,324 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VEA stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.