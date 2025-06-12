Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 50,092 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,092 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.07. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

