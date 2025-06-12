Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

AVUS opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

