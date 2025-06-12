Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,466.28 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,639.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,051.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,941.07. The company has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

