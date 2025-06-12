Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trilogy Metals Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.84 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

