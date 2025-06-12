Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 666,502,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 330,839,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Tower Resources is an African-focused energy company advancing its operation in Cameroon towards production and cash flow, and de-risking attractive exploration licenses in the emerging oil and gas provinces of Namibia and South Africa, where world-class discoveries have recently been made.

The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of energy opportunities in Africa across the exploration and production cycle in oil and gas and beyond, in stable jurisdictions that the Company knows well and that offer excellent fiscal terms.

