Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the May 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
CGSD stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $26.02.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.