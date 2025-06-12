Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the May 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

CGSD stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,158,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 807,350 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,310,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,257,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,943,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 318,085 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

