Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Drops By 77.8%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 1.7%
Pure Energy Minerals stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.31.
About Pure Energy Minerals
