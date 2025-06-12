Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Drops By 77.8%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 1.7%

Pure Energy Minerals stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.