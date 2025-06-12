Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Drops By 76.6%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 1.7%

MIELY stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

