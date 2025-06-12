Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Drops By 76.6%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 1.7%
MIELY stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Electric
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.