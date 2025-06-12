PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $345.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.73.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

