Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 234.80 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 244.96 ($3.32). Approximately 52,349,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,391% from the average daily volume of 3,511,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.20 ($4.08).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.86) to GBX 370 ($5.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.93).

The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 77,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £209,440 ($283,909.45). 38.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

