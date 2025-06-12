Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $49.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 120,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,490,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

