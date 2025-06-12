Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

