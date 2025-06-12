HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Increased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 189.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 44.40%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

