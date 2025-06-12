MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $336,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 815,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after purchasing an additional 451,630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 445,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after buying an additional 393,516 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.8%

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $130.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

