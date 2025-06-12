SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $558.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $530.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

