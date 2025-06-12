Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,711,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296,904 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NU were worth $89,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 286,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in NU by 128.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in NU by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NU opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.