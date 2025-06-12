Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of LEU stock opened at $158.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. Centrus Energy’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.