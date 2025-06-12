Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 209.1% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $708.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $622.37 and its 200 day moving average is $562.99. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $717.87.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, June 6th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

