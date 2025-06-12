Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after buying an additional 6,537,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after buying an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,664,000 after purchasing an additional 696,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,895,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,526.69. The trade was a 27.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,948 shares of company stock worth $3,122,845. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

