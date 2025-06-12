SG Americas Securities LLC Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 183.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,445,000 after purchasing an additional 495,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,413,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,454,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,336,000 after purchasing an additional 763,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,895,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.5%

SWK opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

