Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,118 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,590,000 after buying an additional 2,361,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after buying an additional 435,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $36,183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1,196.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,817,000 after buying an additional 310,301 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.4%

LNTH opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.