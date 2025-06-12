Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 4,366 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

