Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.5%

Novartis stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.