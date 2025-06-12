Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Stock Down 3.8%
Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ON. UBS Group cut their target price on Onsemi from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Onsemi in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Onsemi from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Onsemi from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.
Onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
