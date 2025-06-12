Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 59,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $336.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

