Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VBR stock opened at $192.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

