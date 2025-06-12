AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,568 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $54,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $180.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.89.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

