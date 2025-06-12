Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,214,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,217,000 after purchasing an additional 327,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,304,000 after purchasing an additional 933,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,763,000 after purchasing an additional 117,327 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,712,000 after purchasing an additional 845,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. This represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

