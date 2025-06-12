Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $807.97 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.