Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,672 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Quanta Services accounts for 1.1% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.35.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $355.76 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

