Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.72 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

