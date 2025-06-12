Noble Wealth Management PBC Sells 9,482 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Noble Wealth Management PBC reduced its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II makes up about 1.7% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of PFN opened at $7.34 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

