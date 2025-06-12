Noble Wealth Management PBC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up 2.1% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter.

XSMO stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

