Noble Wealth Management PBC Reduces Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Noble Wealth Management PBC reduced its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,863.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,201,400.68. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DSM opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

