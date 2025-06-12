Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

