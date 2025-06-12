26,327 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Bought by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,658,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

