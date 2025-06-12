Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,371.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

