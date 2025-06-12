Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CAO Sells $43,596.50 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CAO Christen Kozlik sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $43,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $52,141. The trade was a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 34.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.