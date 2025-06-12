Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

