Noble Wealth Management PBC Has $1.33 Million Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Noble Wealth Management PBC lowered its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,304 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned about 0.06% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.5%

FSCO stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

