Noble Wealth Management PBC Sells 333 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Noble Wealth Management PBC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned approximately 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,406,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,576,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,374,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 59,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Shares of GJAN opened at $39.26 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $376.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

