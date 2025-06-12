Insider Selling: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Sells $55,947.96 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 8,004 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $55,947.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,544.40. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Jeffrey George Miller sold 7,913 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $55,865.78.

On Thursday, May 1st, Jeffrey George Miller sold 6,289 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $64,273.58.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 6,979 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $73,279.50.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SNCR opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 762.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 129,840 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Further Reading

