Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $67,887.75 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $67,887.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,595.90. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.5%

Zillow Group stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.32, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,577 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,697,000 after purchasing an additional 271,084 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 411,742 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Z

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.